Supporters of ‘River Dave’ attended the Canterbury selectmen’s meeting Monday night to ask them to reconsider the town’s insistence that the jailed hermit leave the property where he has lived for 27 years.
About a half-dozen supporters spoke on David Lidstone’s behalf during the meeting, which was held in-person and online.
During an approximate 30-minute hearing on what was described on the selectmen’s agenda as a “land use violation,” the selectmen made it clear that the matter between Lidstone and Vermont resident Leonard Giles was a civil one, in which the town has taken no role or action, other than notifying Giles in 2015 that he may have had “a potential squatter on his land.”
Declaring they had no animus toward Lidstone, the selectmen urged his supporters to help Lidstone resolve the issue of his being on Giles’ land illegally.
The next step after that, the selectmen said, may be even more difficult — getting local and state approvals for the structure that Lidstone constructed.
The selectmen said Lidstone would need, for starters, a building permit from the town; to have frontage on a Class V or VI road; and to not be in violation of the Merrimack River setback.
The three-member board also said the town was not pressuring Lidstone, noting that his structure still stands, nor had the town assessed additional taxes on Giles because of it.
Selectman Robert Steenson said Lidstone supporters would have to “find a path to make this thing legal” but without the town itself violating the law.
“Help us out you guys,” he said.
Earlier Monday, Boscawen resident Jodie Gedeon said she’s getting mixed signals from town officials about why they want Lidstone off the property. He has been in Merrimack County jail since July 15, when he told a judge he would not leave a homestead where he lives in a cabin with a garden, chickens and two cats.
“What really is underlying the issue that Canterbury has? Dave doesn’t conform to the expectations of society. But that’s good,” said Gedeon, whose online petition has drawn the support of more than 1,500.
Last week, the Canterbury town manager said the issue involved taxes: Lidstone’s cabin, which is on land belonging to Giles, was not being taxed, and the town has told Giles to either pay taxes or remove the cabin.
But Giles’ lawyer said Monday it is more than taxes. Town ordinances don’t allow a cabin a mile into the woods that is inaccessible via a road. Also, the cabin does not have a septic system, said Concord lawyer Lisa Snow Wade.
She said Giles has been trying to work out a solution with the town for five years.
“I don’t think there’s any way at this point to make it work legally,” Wade said.
Gedeon said that more than 100 people have pledged monetary or other support to allow Lidstone to stay on the land. A contractor has offered to install a septic system if necessary, she said.
Over the weekend, no one tried to dismantle his cabin, Gedeon said.
Last week, Wade had signaled that Giles’ sons may start dismantling the cabin this past weekend. But on Monday she wouldn’t say when Giles’ sons will visit the property because they don’t want them confronted by possible protesters.
Wade said her client has been made out to be the bad guy, even though he is the victim of Lidstone trespassing and cutting multiple trees, which in any other circumstance would be viewed as timber trespass.
“I have an 86-year-old client who didn’t need this in his life. Nobody looks at the damage to my client; it’s all Mr. Lidstone,” she said. It’s great that people want to raise money to help Lidstone; they should let him move onto their property, Wade said.
Lidstone has said he is not on Giles’ land but on land now owned by New Hampshire Fish and Game. Lidstone has said he will leave if a surveyor determines the land does belong to Giles.
Lidstone has said the previous owner made an oral promise he could remain on the land for the rest of his life. Fish and Game said he is not on their land.
Lidstone is expected to appear before Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman on Wednesday for a weekly check-in. Schulman said he will not jail Lidstone past 30 days.
Union Leader Correspondent John Koziol contributed to this report.