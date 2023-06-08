WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday handed a major victory to Black voters who challenged a Republican-drawn electoral map in Alabama, finding the state violated a landmark law prohibiting racial discrimination in voting and paving the way for a second congressional district with a Black majority or close to it.

The 5-4 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts affirmed a lower court’s decision that the map diluted the voting power of Black Alabamians, running afoul of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Roberts was joined by fellow conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the court’s three liberals, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.