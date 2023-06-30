U.S. President Biden speaks about his plans after Supreme Court decision on student debt forgiveness in Washington

Supporters of President Joe Biden's s plans for student debt relief march near the White House in Washington after a Supreme Court decision blocking the president's plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt on Friday.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

The Supreme Court handed President Joe Biden a painful defeat on Friday, blocking his plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt — a move that had been intended to benefit up to 43 million Americans and fulfill a campaign promise.

Biden denounced the 6-3 decision — powered by the court’s conservatives and written by Chief Justice John Roberts — and announced fresh steps to provide relief for student loan borrowers using a different approach.