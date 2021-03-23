CONCORD -- A unanimous New Hampshire Supreme Court avoided making a final decision in the ConVal school funding case on Tuesday and sent the case back to the trial judge for further findings.
The 14-page order was issued Tuesday morning in a case the high court heard in September. It deals with whether the state Legislature funds an adequate education for children throughout the state, a constitutional right found in previous rulings.
It was brought by the Peterborough-based ConVal School District and three others in the Monadnock Region. Eventually 26 other districts, including Manchester and Nashua, signed a submission in support of ConVal.
The lawyer for ConVal had argued that the state grant of $3,636 per student did not come close to covering the costs of an adequate education.
"Great win! Supremes reject State's (Motion to Dismiss) and State's (Motion for Summary Judgment)," the ConVal lawyer, Manchester lawyer Michael Tierney, texted to a reporter.
The case now shifts back to Cheshire County Superior Court, where trial Judge David Ruoff faces a massive task. As the justices said in a footnote: "the weight and reliability of the data, and precisely which costs are constitutionally mandated, are issues that the trial court must address."
Tuesday's order dissected multiple decisions made by Ruoff in the case, and found in favor of both sides.
The Supreme Court overturned the Ruoff's finding for summary judgment on behalf of ConVal; findings of summary judgment validate the legal claims in a case ahead of a trial. The justices also dismissed Ruoff's award of attorney fees for Tierney.
But the justices ruled that Ruoff was correct to reject efforts by former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to throw the case out, to find summary judgment on the state's behalf, and to not issue an injunction in the case.
The five noted that disputes exist between how state law and Board of Education regulations should be interpreted to address what entails an adequate education. The ruling specifically noted items such as nurse, superintendent and food services. The ConVal challenge also took issue with teacher-student rations, teacher pay, transportation, and building cost and maintenance.
"We agree that resolving this fact-driven dispute is a prerequisite for determining whether the amount of funding set forth in RSA 198:40-a, II(a) is sufficient to deliver the opportunity for an adequate education," reads the order, written by Justice Patrick Donovan, a nominee of Gov. Chris Sununu.
Summary judgment is warranted only when no genuine material fact exists, the justices wrote.
The ruling comprised the four sitting judges at the time the case was heard and retired Superior Court Judge Kenneth Brown, who filled a vacancy for the ConVal case.