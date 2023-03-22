WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court justices on Wednesday sniffed around for a way to resolve a dispute over a dog toy parodying a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle, though they clearly did not consider the case -- exploring the boundary between creative expression and trademark infringement -- an easy walk in the park.

The justices heard arguments in Jack Daniel's appeal of a lower court's ruling that the pun-laden "Bad Spaniels" vinyl chew toy sold by Phoenix-based VIP Products LLC qualifies as an "expressive work" protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Jack Daniel's Properties Inc. is owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp.