FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach

Former President Donald Trump approaches the podium to announce that he will once again run for president in the 2024 presidential election during an event in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 15.

 reuters/JONATHAN ERNST

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee, handing a defeat to the Republican former president who had called the Democratic-led panel’s request politically motivated.

The justices denied Trump’s Oct. 31 emergency application to block a lower court’s ruling that upheld a request by the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee for the tax records as a justified part of the panel’s legislative work while his lawyers prepared an appeal. No justice publicly dissented from the decision.