CONCORD -- A battle between New Hampshire doctors and nurses over the use of the word "anesthesiologist" has justices on the New Hampshire Supreme Court ducking for cover.
In an order issued on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said it was divided and could not reach an opinion on whether nurses can legally use the term "nurse anesthesiologist" and "certified registered nurse anesthesiologist."
The four justices who ruled on the case wouldn't identify which side they are on.
"This is the issue on which the court is equally divided," reads an order issued on Tuesday. It spells out that two agree with the New Hampshire Association of Nurse Anesthetists, which said that nurses have legal right to use the term.
Two others agreed with the Board of Medicine, the New Hampshire Medical Society and the New Hampshire Society of Anesthesiologists, who say that only medical doctors can use the term.
The tie means that the Board of Medicine wins out, the four justices wrote. It urged the Legislature to address the matter.
The order is signed by all four. But it does not identify which judge sides with which profession.
One paragraph starts with "Two members of this court ..." Halfway through the paragraph, another sentence reads "Two other members of this court ..."
The Supreme Court also said that a formal written opinion isn't necessary, then it issued a four-page order explaining its ruling in the case.
In December, the then-depleted, four-member Supreme Court heard the anesthesiologist case.
For more than a year, the highest New Hampshire court had only four members after a majority Democratic Executive Council rejected Gov. Chris Sununu's nominee for chief justice.
Two justices on the court -- Gary Hicks and James Bassett -- were appointed by former Democratic Gov. John Lynch. Two others -- Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi and Patrick Donovan -- are appointees of Sununu, a Republican.
Last week, former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald joined the Supreme Court as chief justice. He was Sununu's original nominee.