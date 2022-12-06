WASHINGTON — Just eight days before the 2020 presidential election, conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in an opinion involving a Wisconsin voting dispute that “state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections.”

Kavanaugh’s words, along with those of some of his fellow conservative justices criticizing state courts in other election-related disputes, foreshadowed a major case set to be argued on Wednesday that could hand politicians more power over the conduct of elections and limit the ability of state courts to scrutinize these actions.