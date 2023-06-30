U.S. Supreme Court takes up case of web designer who objects to same-sex marriage

Web designer Lorie Smith, plaintiff in a Supreme Court case who objects to same-sex marriage, poses for a portrait at her office in Littleton, Colorado, U.S., November 28, 2022. 

 KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS

In a blow to LGBT rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the constitutional right to free speech allows certain businesses to refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings, ruling in favor of a web designer who cited her Christian beliefs in challenging a Colorado anti-discrimination law.

The justices in a 6-3 decision authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch overturned a lower court's ruling that had rejected Denver-area business owner Lorie Smith's bid for an exemption from a Colorado law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and other factors.