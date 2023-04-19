A Mifepristone tablet in Missoula, Montana

A box containing a Mifepristone tablet is seen at Blue Mountain Clinic in Missoula, Montana. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

 CALLAGHAN O'HARE

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday extended by two days a temporary block on limits set by lower courts on access to the abortion pill mifepristone in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to the drug’s federal regulatory approval.

The decision to keep the matter on hold gives the justices a bit more time to consider requests by President Joe Biden’s administration and the pill’s manufacturer Danco Laboratories to block an April 7 preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas that would greatly limit the availability of mifepristone while litigation proceeds.