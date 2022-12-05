SCOTUS-WEDDINGS

Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, poses at her studio in Littleton, Colorado, on Nov. 15.

 the washington post /Rachel Woolf

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority signaled sympathy on Monday toward an evangelical Christian web designer whose business refuses to provide services for same-sex marriages in a major case pitting LGBT rights against a claim that freedom of speech exempts artists from anti-discrimination laws.

The justices heard more than two hours of spirited arguments in Denver-area business owner Lorie Smith’s appeal seeking an exemption from a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and other factors. Lower courts ruled in favor of Colorado.