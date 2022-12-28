Members of the Texas National Guard stand guard on the banks of the Rio Bravo river with the purpose of reinforcing border security and inhibiting the crossing of migrants to the U.S.

George, 5, a migrant boy from Venezuela who is traveling with his family and trying to seek asylum in the United States, plays with a Captain America doll at the border between Mexico and the United States, while members of the Texas National Guard stand guard on the banks of the Rio Bravo river, with the purpose of reinforcing border security and inhibiting the crossing of migrants to the United States, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 27, 2022. 

 JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked the Biden administration's plans to end a pandemic-era policy allowing the quick expulsion of migrants from U.S. borders without the opportunity to seek asylum, as officials warned of a crisis along the southern border.

A federal judge had ruled that the Trump-era policy, known as Title 42, should expire last week, but the court's action extends a pause Chief Justice John Roberts imposed to give the high court more time to weigh the issue.