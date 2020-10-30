CONCORD -- The New Hampshire Supreme Court rejected the notion that a list of problem police officers should be kept confidential under the state Right to Know law, but sent a highly watched case back to trial court to determine if release would violate privacy rights of the officers.
The unanimous ruling means that, at least for now, the hundreds of names on Attorney General Gordon MacDonald's Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, nicknamed the Laurie list, will remain shielded from the public.
Newspapers, a news website and the ACLU-New Hampshire had brought gone to court last year to obtain the names of police with credibility issues.
"It's not a total win, but I certainly consider it to be a win," said Gregory V. Sullivan, a lawyer who argued the case on behalf of the Union Leader Corp.
Sullivan said he was pleased that the Supreme Court rejected arguments of Solicitor General Dan Will, who said release of the names would violate laws governing the exculpatory evidence and provisions of the Right to Know Law involving personnel files and internal personnel practices.
MacDonald spokesman Kate Giaquinto said the office is reviewing the decision to determine its next steps.
In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu said he wants public access to the Laurie list, but only after officers on the list get a chance to have their names removed. That is the recommendation of his commission on law enforcement accountability.
“We will work to achieve this goal through the legislature," Sununu said.
The Supreme Court vacated the decision of Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Charles Temple and told the judge to consider whether release of the names would constitute an invasion of privacy, another provision that allows for withholding information under the Right to Know law.
Sullivan said the public's interest the credibility problems of certain police officers outweighs the officer's privacy rights.
"We're not asking for intimate details of an officer's private life. We're asking for details about their public duties," he said.
The 11-page decision came a little more than a month after Will and lawyers for news organizations and the ACLU argued the case in front of the Supreme Court. Two replacement justices joined the court -- retired Hillsborough County judges Kenneth Brown and Gillian Abramson.
Recent articles estimated that 290 names are on the list.