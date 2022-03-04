WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted in the 2013 attack that killed three people and left hundreds injured.
The vote was 6 to 3, with the liberal justices in dissent.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority: "Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes. The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury. He received one."
The court was reviewing a decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit. In July, the panel agreed with Tsarnaev's lawyers that the judge overseeing his 2015 trial did not adequately question potential jurors for bias in the case, which received massive publicity.
In overturning Tsarnaev's death sentence, the panel also said some evidence was improperly withheld that might have indicated his older brother, Tamerlan, was more culpable for the bombing. Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed as police closed in on the brothers days after the April 2013 bombing.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's guilt was not at issue - the panel upheld his conviction on 27 charges. That included the deaths of a graduate student from China, Lingzi Lu, a restaurant manager named Krystle Campbell, and 8-year-old Martin Richard of Boston.
The only question was whether he should be sentenced to life in prison or put to death.
The case created a dilemma for the Justice Department, which had asked the Supreme Court to reverse the appeals court decision even though President Biden has halted federal executions and opposes the death penalty.