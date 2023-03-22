Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics in Merrimack.

The Saint-Gobain plastics giant cannot be forced under New Hampshire law to pay for medical monitoring of people exposed to its PFOA contaminants, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled this week.

The decision was a blow to Merrimack area residents who have filed a class action suit stemming from contamination traced to the company’s Merrimack plant. They had hoped for Saint-Gobain to pay for medical testing years into the future for cancers and other diseases associated with perfluorooctanoic acid and its derivatives.