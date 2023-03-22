The Saint-Gobain plastics giant cannot be forced under New Hampshire law to pay for medical monitoring of people exposed to its PFOA contaminants, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled this week.
The decision was a blow to Merrimack area residents who have filed a class action suit stemming from contamination traced to the company’s Merrimack plant. They had hoped for Saint-Gobain to pay for medical testing years into the future for cancers and other diseases associated with perfluorooctanoic acid and its derivatives.
But the Supreme Court ruled that New Hampshire law does not allow for legal claims unless someone has been harmed.
“We have long held that ‘the ... possibility (of injury) is insufficient to impose any liability or give rise to a cause of action,’” Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald wrote, quoting a 1941 decision. “If ... there is negligence, there is no cause of action unless and until there has been an injury.”
MacDonald, who wrote for a three-judge majority, rejected claims that a “present medical necessity” for diagnostic testing is necessary because of increased risk due to the exposure.
The family of PFOAs, dubbed “forever chemicals” because of their ability to remain intact for lengthy periods, have been linked to testicular cancer, kidney cancer, immunotoxicity, thyroid disease, high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension, the petitioners said in filings.
Local lawyers on both sides of the case referred a reporter to others for comment.
A statement from Peter Clark, communications manager for Saint-Gobain, read: “We believe the Justices of the New Hampshire Supreme Court correctly interpreted longstanding New Hampshire law in not allowing claims for medical monitoring where there is no injury.”
The ruling does not end the case.
The class action suit, filed in federal court in Concord, made other claims based on damage to property, nuisance and inconvenience.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph LaPlante referred the question of medical monitoring to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. The case now continues in federal court; June will mark its seventh year of existence as a federal case.
Other states allow for medical monitoring in such cases. But in his ruling, MacDonald noted that Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed 2020 legislation that would have established a right to medical monitoring. The Legislature sustained his veto.
“This recent legislative action reflects the current public policy of the state,” MacDonald wrote.
Justices James Bassett and Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi were disqualified from the case.