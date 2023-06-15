FILE PHOTO: Patriotic hat worn at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington

A tourist wearing a patriotic cap visits the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Monday.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld decades-old federal standards that give preferences to Native Americans and tribal members in the adoption or foster care placements of Native American children, rejecting a challenge that claimed that parts of the law were racially biased against non-Native Americans.

The 7-2 ruling threw out a lower court's decision that had struck down as a violation of the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law a requirement that "other Indian families" receive preference in adoption and foster care after members of a child's extended family or tribe members.