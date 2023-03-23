The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Thursday overturned two domestic assault-related convictions against Jeff Woodburn, the former Democratic state senator from Whitefield.
The high court said Woodburn should have been able to claim self-defense. The victim, a longtime girlfriend, had grabbed his cellphone and wouldn’t let go as Woodburn, following an argument, tried to exit her car on a dirt road on a December night between Lancaster and Jefferson.
Woodburn wanted to call a friend to pick him up. After he bit the woman, she released her grip on his phone.
“Given the circumstances, it was too dangerous for him to leave the car without his phone,” wrote Justice James Bassett, who was joined by Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi and Patrick Donovan.
The ruling faults trial judge Peter Bornstein for not allowing Woodburn’s lawyer to raise the self-defense issue. Although Woodburn testified that without his phone he felt he would be confined to the car, Bornstein forbade a jury instruction on self-defense.
The domestic assault basically ended the political career of Woodburn, who had served as Senate minority leader for the Democrats and as state party chairman.
“The Supreme Court confirmed that I was unfairly treated and wrongly convicted,” Woodburn said in a statement. “I know what happened in this relationship, my mistakes and that I defended myself and never abused anyone.”
Woodburn, who is not a lawyer, noted that he argued the appeal himself before the Supreme Court. In a brief interview, he ruled out a return to politics. He now works as a bartender in Manchester.
The decision reversed convictions for simple assault and domestic violence. Attorney General John Formella could decide to retry Woodburn on the charges, but this time with Woodburn making the self-defense claim.
Deputy New Hampshire Attorney General James Boffetti said prosecutors are closely reviewing the decision before deciding their next move. He stressed that Woodburn will have to begin serving a jail term of at least 30 days for his conviction on two related charges.
In a statement, the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence blamed the decision on a technicality.
But other convictions still stand, said Amanda Grady Sexton, public affairs director of the coalition.
“He was convicted by a jury of his peers and by a jury who believed the survivor. This decision should not in any way discourage victims of domestic violence from coming forward and reporting abuse,” Sexton said.
Woodburn did not challenge his conviction on misdemeanor criminal mischief charges for damaging the woman’s dryer and screen door.