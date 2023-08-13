The New Hampshire Supreme Court has determined a woman can proceed with her lawsuit against Bishop Guertin High School, after a Hillsborough Superior Court-South judge dismissed the matter last year.
Larissa Troy, a graduate of Bishop Guertin High School, filed a lawsuit against the school in 2018 claiming administrators and Brothers of the Sacred Heart, the Rhode Island religious organization that runs the high school, failed to protect her from being sexual abused by a faculty member, Brother Shawn McEnany, abuse she alleges she suffered in 1995.
McEnany was convicted as a sex offender in Maine in 1988, then hired by Bishop Guertin to teach a few years later. McEnany died in 2017.
The lawsuit claims school officials should have known McEnany was “dangerous and a threat to the health, safety and welfare of children” at Bishop Guertin.
Hillsborough Superior Court-South Judge Charles Temple ruled last year Troy filed her lawsuit outside the state’s statute of limitations. The ruling stated Troy had 12 years to bring the lawsuit from the time she said she was assaulted in 1995. Under New Hampshire law, the lawsuit would have had to have been filed by 2007 — well before the actual filing date in 2018.
Troy’s attorney, Paul Mones, argued the clock on the statute of limitations shouldn’t have started ticking until 2017, when she first learned school officials were aware McEnany was a convicted sex offender when they hired him.
In her lawsuit, Troy alleges during November 1995, her senior year, she was sexually assaulted by McEnany on multiple occasions, including one incident where he allegedly forced himself on her in a classroom.
According to court documents, McEnany was convicted in 1988 of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while employed as a teacher at St. Dominic Regional High School in Lewiston, Maine.
Like Bishop Guertin, St. Dominic was owned and operated by the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. After his conviction, McEnany was required to register as a sexual offender and barred from teaching.
In 1990, Bishop Guertin hired McEnany to be a teacher in Nashua, with a former administrator acknowledging the school was aware of McEnany’s record. Officials reportedly felt it would not be an issue because at the time, Bishop Guertin was an all-boys school.
Girls were first admitted in 1992.
McEnany was arrested in 1997 for failing to register as a sex offender and working as a teacher while a sex offender, illegal under New Hampshire law. Those charges were later dropped.
In its ruing, the state Supreme Court mentions the trial court found Troy “knew or should have known of the causal connection between her injury and the defendants’ conduct immediately following the alleged assaults.”
“In so finding, the trial court erred,” the Supreme Court found.
“We cannot conclude that, based only upon McEnany’s employment, the plaintiff should have become aware of the causal connection between her injury and the two common law claims that she now brings in her action against the defendants. Simply put, the plaintiff’s knowledge that she had been injured and that her assailant was employed by the defendants differs from her knowing of the causal connection between the injury and the defendants’ alleged acts or omissions in hiring, retaining, and supervising McEnany.”
The case will now return to Hillsborough Superior Court-South.