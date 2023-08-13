Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua

Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua. 

 Courtesy photo

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has determined a woman can proceed with her lawsuit against Bishop Guertin High School, after a Hillsborough Superior Court-South judge dismissed the matter last year.

Larissa Troy, a graduate of Bishop Guertin High School, filed a lawsuit against the school in 2018 claiming administrators and Brothers of the Sacred Heart, the Rhode Island religious organization that runs the high school, failed to protect her from being sexual abused by a faculty member, Brother Shawn McEnany, abuse she alleges she suffered in 1995.