The Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether the justices should decide if a publicly funded charter school in North Carolina may have violated the rights of female students -- deemed "fragile vessels" by the school's founder -- by requiring girls to wear skirts.

The justices are considering whether to hear an appeal by Charter Day School, located in the southeastern North Carolina town of Leland and operated by a private educational management company, of a lower court's ruling that found the dress code ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment civil rights protections.