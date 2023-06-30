US-NEWS-SCOTUS-STUDENT-LOANS-LA

People rally to show support for the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan on Feb. 28, 2023.  

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected President Biden's plan to forgive millions of student loans, ruling the nation's chief executive did not have legal authority to waive more than $400 billion owed to the government.

The Biden administration had asserted its right to cancel the loans as part of its emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic and under a 2003 law called the HEROES Act, passed at the time of the Iraq War.