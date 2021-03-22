The New Hampshire Supreme Court will issue a ruling Tuesday on the case brought by the ConVal School District, a case that challenges the level of state funding for public education.
The Supreme Court announced on its website Monday morning that the decision will be issued on Tuesday.
Last September, the Supreme Court heard the case, brought by ConVal and three other school districts in southwestern New Hampshire. The school districts claimed that 24 years after the landmark Claremont funding decision, the state has yet to live up to the state constitution and fund an adequate education.
In 2019, state funding for education amounted to $3,636 per student, lawyers said during the oral argument last September.
“We’re looking forward to reading the Supreme Court’s decision that we expect will uphold the constitutional right to state funding of education,” said Manchester lawyer Michael Tierney, who brought the case on behalf of the ConVal, Monadnock, Mascenic and Winchester school districts.
Inquiries seeking comment from Gov. Chris Sununu and acting Attorney General Jane Young were not immediately returned.
Some recent Supreme Court decisions have been evenly divided, reflecting the period of about 17 months when the court lacked a chief justice.
This one case won’t likely be evenly decided; retired Superior Court Justice Kenneth Brown sat as a special justice on the case.
Although former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald has now joined the Supreme Court as chief justice, he has already said he will recuse himself on the case.
Solicitor General Daniel Will, who argued the state’s case, faulted the trial court for rushing through the case. Will said the school districts did not do a good enough job proving the costs of an adequate education, which are different from what the school districts spend as a whole.
During oral arguments, only one justice — Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, a nominee of Gov. Chris Sununu — voiced questions that appeared to be in support of the status quo. For example, she said online and charter schools provide an adequate education for a cost possibly lower than traditional public schools.
Eleven other cases have reached the state Supreme Court since the Claremont decision was issued 1997.
The last one was in 2008. In the original Claremont decision, justices said the existing system of education funding, which relied heavily on local property taxes, was unconstitutional and the state was financially responsible for providing an adequate public education.