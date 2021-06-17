WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court said Thursday that Philadelphia was wrong to end a contract to provide foster care services to a religious organization that refuses to work with same-sex couples.
All nine justices agreed with the outcome, but Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. wrote for a majority of six in saying Philadelphia violated the Constitution's guarantee of free exercise of religion in ending a contract with Catholic Social Services to screen potential foster care parents.
"CSS seeks only an accommodation that will allow it to continue serving the children of Philadelphia in a manner consistent with its religious beliefs; it does not seek to impose those beliefs on anyone else," Roberts wrote. "The refusal of Philadelphia to contract with CSS for the provision of foster care services unless it agrees to certify same-sex couples as foster parents cannot survive strict scrutiny, and violates the First Amendment."
It was joined by conservative Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, as well as the court's liberals, Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
Philadelphia city officials stopped the contract with Catholic Social Services after a 2018 article in the Philadelphia Inquirer described its policy against placing children with same-sex couples. They said the agency's actions violated the city's anti-discrimination laws.
The agency and several foster parents sued the city, saying the decision violated their First Amendment rights to religious freedom and free speech.
A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit ruled that the city was within its rights to end the contract and was not targeting the Catholic agency for its religious views. Instead, the court said, the city was insisting that those with whom it does business agree with its nondiscrimination policy.
Catholic Social Services, which has provided foster care services for decades, said the city's decision forces it either to violate religious views about marriage or forgo providing the kind of services essential to its mission.
It noted that it had never been approached by a same-sex couple, and that other city contractors were happy to work with those couples.
The case is Fulton v. City of Philadelphia.