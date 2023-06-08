FILE PHOTO: The first day of the court's new term in Washington

FILE PHOTO: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court building on the first day of the court's new term in Washington, U.S. October 3, 2022. 

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the reach of the Voting Rights Act, ruling that Alabama’s Republican lawmakers are required to draw a new election district that would likely elect a Black Democrat to Congress.

By a 5-4 vote, the court rejected an appeal from Alabama’s Republican lawmakers and said they need to draw a second district to achieve greater equality and to give Black or Latino voters a better chance to elect a candidate of their choice.