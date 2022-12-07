U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Moore v. Harper in Washington

Allison Riggs, chief counsel of voting rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, attorney Neal Katyal and Kathay Feng, national redistricting director at Common Cause, speak to the media outside of the United States Supreme Court following oral arguments in Moore v. Harper, a Republican-backed appeal to curb judicial oversight of elections, in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON — In a major case involving North Carolina congressional districts, the Supreme Court engaged in tense arguments Wednesday over a Republican appeal that could transform American elections by giving politicians more power over voting rules and curbing the ability of state courts to scrutinize their actions.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, heard about three hours of arguments, with conservatives including Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas indicating sympathy toward the Republican arguments.