FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden holds an event on fighting ghost gun crime at the White House in Washington

Parts of a "ghost gun" kit are on display at an event held by President Joe Biden to announce measures to fight ghost gun crime at the White House on April 11, 2022.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court's decision to strike down a regulation aimed at reining in privately made firearms known as "ghost guns" that are difficult for law enforcement to trace.

The action by Alito, who handles emergency matters arising from a group of states including Texas, effectively freezes the litigation as the court weighs a request on Thursday from President Joe Biden's administration to reinstate the rule pending an appeal.