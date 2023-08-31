FILE PHOTO: Thomas participates in taking a new family photo with fellow justices at the Supreme Court building in Washington

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits for a photo at the Supreme Court building in Washington on June 1, 2017.

 Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted flights by private jet last year and cited security concerns around the court's controversial abortion decision to justify some of the private travel, according to a disclosure form released on Thursday.

Thomas listed 2022 private jet trips provided by Texas businessman Harlan Crow to or from Dallas, Texas, for conferences in February and May, and to a property in upstate New York's Adirondack Mountains in July, the delayed filing showed.