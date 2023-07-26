Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, after a plea hearing Wednesday on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes.

WILMINGTON, Delaware — Hunter Biden’s proposed deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to tax charges and avoid a gun charge hit a snag on Wednesday when the federal judge in the case said she needed more time to review their agreement.

The news means that Biden’s legal woes will continue to dog his father, President Joe Biden, as he campaigns for reelection in 2024. His leading rival, former President Donald Trump, and Trump’s Republican allies in Congress had criticized the deal as unfairly favoring the president’s son.