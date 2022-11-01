U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband "violently assaulted" after a break-in at their house, in San Francisco

Public defender Adam Lipson speaks with the media Tuesday after the arraignment of David Wayne DePape, accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, with hammer after forcing his way into couple’s San Francisco home.

 reuters/CARLOS BARRIA

SAN FRANCISCO — The man charged with breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and clubbing her husband in the head with a hammer pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges and was ordered to remain jailed without bond.

Making his first court appearance since Friday’s attack, David Wayne DePape, 42, was formally presented with state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.