Highland Park shooting trial

Robert E. Crimo III answers to Judge Victoria A. Rossetti during a hearing in Lake County court, in Waukegan, Illinois, U.S., August 3, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

An Illinois man accused of opening fire on spectators watching an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb last month pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to 117 counts connected to the attack, including 21 charges of first-degree murder, the state prosecutor said.

The suspect, Robert Crimo, 21, made his plea on a grand jury indictment during an arraignment hearing in front of Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti, the office of Lake County State Attorney Eric Rinehart said.