A rosary

A rosary in 2017 is draped over the fence of a church in Sutherland Springs, Tex., where 26 people were killed the week before.  

 Carolyn Van Houten/Washington Post

The Justice Department has reached a tentative $144.5 million settlement with victims and relatives of those killed in the 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Tex., and plans to end its appeal of a lawsuit that found the U.S. Air Force partially responsible for the attack.

Notice of the agreement, which must be approved by a federal judge and a top Justice Department official before being finalized, is expected to be filed Wednesday before the Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, where the case is pending.