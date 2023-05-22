A Swanzey man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in Sullivan County Superior Court for violating state regulations for transporting, containing and disposing of asbestos.

Aaron Doleszny, 35, was sentenced to 12 months in jail, all suspended for a period of three years, and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500, after pleading guilty to one felony count of improper asbestos management, Attorney General John M. Formella announced Monday.