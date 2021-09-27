Just days before it was to go to trial, Nashua-based Symphony New Hampshire settled a lawsuit filed by the music director it fired in 2017.
Jonathan McPhee, who had been music director for nine years at the time of his termination, was expected to seek at least $1 million in damages and attorney fees, according to filings in connection with the lawsuit.
The acting executive director of Symphony NH, Deanna Hoying, said she could not reveal the settlement amount.
“As far as I know, that’s the comment from the company — we have no comment,” Hoying said on Monday.
McPhee had filed suit in the case in 2018, and trial in U.S. District Court in Concord had been scheduled to begin on Sept. 21.
Efforts to reach McPhee through his website were unsuccessful on Monday.
In his lawsuit, McPhee claimed he was terminated after he raised issues about financial practices of the orchestra.
But the volumes of documentation filed in the case also show that bad blood had developed between McPhee and symphony leadership, especially the executive director, Marc Thayer, and the chairman of the symphony board, Dr. Robert Oot.
In 2017, Oot blamed the termination on McPhee’s “intransigent attitude” and said the crux of the problem was McPhee’s inability to accept reasonable and prudent operating changes to the organization.
For his part, McPhee complained that Thayer meddled in McPhee’s ability to select musicians and took other actions damaging to Symphony New Hampshire. McPhee also claimed defamation, claiming that Oot had maligned him to an employment recruiter and others connected to Symphony New Hampshire.
McPhee’s website lists him as the current music director of the Lexington Symphony, a position he held even before taking the New Hampshire job. He has been guest conductor with the Houston and New York City ballets and the Ukraine National Opera Orchestra.
In a 2019 filing in the case, a New Hampshire economic consultant said his $40,000 salary, along with additional stipends, would amount to $469,000 had he remained with Symphony New Hampshire until the year he retired in 2029.
Lawyers had planned to cite that amount in seeking a judgment from a jury, as well as damages related to emotional distress and defamation. As of 2019, he had been unable to find employment that was comparable to the New Hampshire job, the economic consultant wrote.
In 2019, Symphony New Hampshire hired Roger Kalia as its music director. Thayer no longer works for the organization, although he is still listed as executive director on the website. Symphony New Hampshire recently announced a new season, which included a pre-opener this Thursday at the Riverwalk Cafe in Nashua; a concert featuring the music of James Bond, and performance dates in Nashua, Saint Anselm College, Jaffrey and Concord.
The organization does not publicize its finances online. But its most recent IRS filings, accessed through the website Guidestar.org, show revenue of $750,000 for the 12-month period ending June 2019.
It ended the year in the red, with a deficit of $71,000. It had reserves totaling $564,000.