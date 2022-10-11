FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in the rain the day before the start of the court's new term in Washington

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in the rain the day before the start of the court's new term in Washington, U.S. October 2, 2022. 

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

A new U.S. Supreme Court session opened last week, and one of the first cases poses a threat to Delaware's status as a "Home of Tax-Free Shopping."

The case, Delaware v. Pennsylvania, is a fight over what happens to "unclaimed property" — all those billions that Americans and those who work or do business around the country are constantly leaving in unattended bank and business accounts, such as gift cards to closed restaurants or expired SEPTA tokens.