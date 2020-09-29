A judge has ruled that Ed Brown, the man who led a months-long standoff at his Plainfield home in 2007 over a tax evasion conviction, should go back to prison for about 17 additional years.
Brown became a prominent figure in the anti-government militia movement in the 2000s when he and his wife Elaine holed up in their Plainfield compound after being convicted on tax evasion charges.
The pair collected an arsenal of sniper rifles, booby traps and explosives and threatened to kill any federal agents who tried to capture them. The couple was taken into custody after deputy U.S. Marshals, acting undercover, entered the compound pretending to be sympathizers.
In 2009, Brown was convicted of a series of offenses stemming from the standoff. Brown was initially sentenced to 37 years in prison for his role in the incident, but last June the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that carried a mandatory minimum sentence for weapons crimes.
Brown was therefore entitled to resentencing. At a resentencing hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge George Singal, the original trial judge, imposed a 300-month sentence.
Brown had argued resentencing him would be unconstitutional.
“We are grateful that the court recognized the seriousness of this defendant’s crimes and chose to impose a substantial and appropriate sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Murray. “This defendant’s armed standoff created a dangerous situation that could have resulted in bloodshed. This 300-month sentence sends the clear message that such conduct is unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable.”
Elaine Brown received a 35-year sentence, but a judge decided in January she could be released after serving over 12 years. She is seeking a divorce.