BRENTWOOD — A teenager fired upon during an incident involving a former Portsmouth police commissioner and her partner who mistakenly thought he was an intruder is now suing the couple for emotional distress.
Oscar LaLime of Portsmouth filed a lawsuit this week against Brenna Cavanaugh and Mark Gray in the wake of their recent criminal trials that resulted from the shooting on Aug. 18, 2018.
The suit accuses Gray and Cavanaugh, the ex-commissioner, of negligent infliction of emotional distress.
“As a consequence of his near death experience, Oscar LaLime has suffered tremendous emotional upset, distress, physical manifestations of his emotional distress, PTSD, anxiety and a loss of enjoyment of life,” states the suit filed through Portsmouth attorney Michael P. Rainboth.
The civil action follows a trial in January in which a jury in Rockingham County Superior Court found Gray not guilty of felony attempted first-degree assault, two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.
While Gray was acquitted, a different jury last August convicted Cavanaugh of being an accomplice to attempted first-degree assault, a felony, and accomplice to criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. She is appealing her case in the state Supreme Court.
The lawsuit details the events that unfolded when miscommunication led LaLime to show up unexpectedly at their home at 140 Summer St. in the middle of the night.
In the suit, LaLime, who was 16 at the time of shooting, states that he was invited at 3:15 a.m. to a party via social media by Cavanaugh’s daughter. LaLime thought the party was at her home and was unaware that it was being held at a different location.
LaLime parked across the street, went inside the unlocked front door, and as he started to climb the stairs to the third floor he overheard someone say, “Someone’s here” and to “get a gun,” the suit said.
“Oscar LaLime realized that there was not a party going on at the residence. He immediately left the home and exited the house crossing the street and got into his truck,” the suit said.
Cavanaugh and Gray exited the house.
“Mark Gray then ran out of the house carrying something in his hand. Brenna Cavanaugh began shouting words to the effect of ‘shoot’ and ‘shoot him.’ Mr. Gray then approached Oscar LaLime and while standing across the street discharged his gun at the front of the vehicle. At this point, Oscar realized that the object Mr. Gray was carrying was a handgun and that his truck had been struck,” the suit said.
Fearing that he would be shot, LaLime tried to escape and in a “panic” he backed up and hit a utility pole, the suit said.
He then put the 2003 Ford pickup truck in forward gear as Gray fired five additional shots at his truck. A total of three shots hit the truck.
Gray and Cavanaugh have maintained that they were in fear after what appeared to be a stranger had entered their house while they were asleep.
Gray claimed that he feared for his life when the teen sped up and drove toward him and Cavanaugh.
After leaving the scene, the suit said LaLime was “terrified and had to stop at a gas station down the street because he had to vomit.”
“He was suffering from extreme emotional distress, anxiety, his heart was beating extremely fast and all he could think about was the fact that someone had just shot a gun at him and he could have died,” the suit said.
After arriving home, the suit said LaLime called Cavanaugh’s daughter to explain what happened and then returned to the Gray residence to apologize and explain the miscommunication.
The suit does not specify a dollar amount being sought for damages.