The future of accused Valley Cemetery rapist Amuri Diole is in the hands of a judge after prosecutors Wednesday concluded their case to have him labeled a sexually dangerous predator.
Diole’s two public defenders did not call any witnesses or present any evidence on Wednesday, which brought the trial in Hillsborough County Superior Court to a close after 1½ days of testimony.
In a reflection of the rushed nature of the trial, Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi gave both sides until the close of business Thursday to submit written arguments in the case.
Diole, 29, is slated to be freed from Valley Street jail on Sept. 28 unless Nicolosi rules him a sexually violent predator, which could set the stage for his confinement for an unspecified period.
She has already ruled him incompetent to stand trial, which prompted Hillsborough County prosecutor Shawn Sweeney to file for the sexual predator designation. If Nicolosi rules as such, it will likely be the first time in New Hampshire that a defendant who is incompetent to stand trial has been declared a sexually violent predator.
On Tuesday, a woman testified about the lengthy rape that took place in the Valley Cemetery in April 2021. The attack lasted more than an hour, and included him bashing her head on a tombstone, she testified.
She testified about convincing Diole that she needed a bottle of water from her purse, and using the excuse to dial 911 and speak to a dispatcher when the attack resumed.
Testimony on Wednesday was from a single witness, Dr. James Bomersbach, a clinical psychologist with the state Office of Forensic Examiner. He has twice examined Diole and found him competent to stand trial both times.
During his testimony on Wednesday, Bomersbach described a difficult examination of Diole in June 2021. Diole did not want to answer some questions and three times asked to speak to his attorney, prompting Bomersbach to end the examination earlier than usual.
Bomersbach stressed that Diole had no trouble understanding his questions. On a test about court procedures, Diole scored 17 out of 25. Most people without an intellectual disability score 24 out of 25, he said.
Diole discussed the cemetery incident during the examination. He first thought police arrested him for drinking in public.
When Bomerbach read portions of the police report, Diole said that during the incident the victim tried to run, he grabbed her, and she fell on the gravestone.
“He (Diole) said (to her), ‘you’re scaring me, making me feel like I raped you or something,’” the psychologist recounted.
Bomersbach’s finding is important. For Nicolosi to declare Diole a sexual predator, she must find him both guilty of the crime and that his incompetence was not severe enough to thwart the job of his defense lawyers.
In the past, Nicolosi has rejected Bomersbach’s findings and sided with defense experts, who say that Diole is incompetent to stand trial.
An effort earlier this summer to have Diole committed to the state hospital through the less cumbersome commitment process failed.
State law allows for the jailing of a defendant only 90 days after they have been deemed incompetent. The 90-day deadline for Diole, who has been in jail since the rape, is Sept. 28.