The U.S. Affordable Care Act's (ACA) requirement that private insurance plans cover HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, at no cost to patients is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, siding with conservative lawyers who had challenged the measure on religious grounds.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, found that the PrEP mandate stemmed from a recommendation by an illegally appointed advisory body and that it could violate employers' religious freedom. O'Connor had once ruled the entire landmark U.S. healthcare law popularly known as Obamacare unconstitutional.