Texas state police will form an "internal committee" to review the response by state law enforcement to the May elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, after a Texas legislators' probe blamed "systemic failures" and poor leadership, the state's Department of Public Safety (DPS) said on Monday.

The report released on Sunday of the Texas House of Representatives committee investigation marked the most exhaustive attempt so far to determine why it took more than an hour for police and other officers to confront and kill the 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the massacre.