FILE PHOTO: Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion, fill a trash can at Alamo Women's Clinic in New Mexico

Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion, fill a trash can at Alamo Women's Clinic in Albuquerque, New Mexico, last month.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- Texas sued the administration of President Joe Biden on Tuesday to prevent it from asking pharmacies to fill reproductive health prescriptions.

The Biden administration said in July 2022 that refusing to fill prescriptions for drugs that could be used to terminate a pregnancy could violate federal law, regardless of various state bans on the procedure.