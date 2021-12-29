The New Hampshire author of “The Da Vinci Code” has agreed to settle a $150 million lawsuit based on his ex-wife’s claims he hid assets during their divorce, had extramarital affairs and inflicted emotional distress on her.
Dan Brown, of Rye, is accused in civil court documents of living “a proverbial life of lies for at least the past six years, seeming to be the epitome of a world-famous novelist leading a simple life in his home state of New Hampshire, while in reality he was something quite different.”
Blythe Brown says Dan Brown removed substantial funds from their marital assets to conduct sordid extramarital affairs with women, one who was half his age, and to pursue a clandestine life.
She also claimed Dan Brown hid assets, including book and television deals, as well as expensive horses from her during their divorce. The couple’s marriage began in 1997 and ended in 2018.
Dan Brown’s attorneys argued in court documents that the marriage was troubled and often rancorous after their influx of wealth in 2004. “The Da Vinci Code” was published in 2003.
They claimed that Blythe Brown willfully embarrassed her husband in front of his agents, publicists and British publisher in 2012.
“In May of 2013, she hurt him to the core by telling him after his speech to a full house at Lincoln Center that, ‘It turns my stomach to watch you on stage. I no longer recognize who you are,’” court documents say.
His attorneys also argued Blythe Brown mocked Dan Brown’s lifelong commitment to daily exercise and fitness, calling it vain and shallow.
“When Defendant, deeply unhappy with the state of marriage, asked her on multiple occasions to engage in marriage counseling, she refused in derogatory terms,” court documents say.
Joan Lukey, of Choate Hall & Stewart in Boston, represented Dan Brown and could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
A stipulation of voluntary dismissal with prejudice was filed on Monday by Blythe Brown at Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood. Judge Marguerite Wageling approved of it on Tuesday and jury selection for the planned July trial was cancelled, according to court paperwork.
Joseph D. Steinfield, one of Blythe Brown’s New Hampshire lawyers, confirmed the stipulation of dismissal had been filed and referred press inquiries to Harvey Wolkoff of Quinn Emanuel in Boston.
When reached for a statement, Wolkoff said, “Blythe Brown and Dan Brown have reached an amicable resolution of their disagreements, and will have no further comment. They request that their desire for privacy and closure be respected.”
Tammy Jackson, a communications officer for the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, said on Wednesday that the court does not receive settlement agreements, merely a stipulation that notifies the court that parties have settled their case, so it is unknown how much money was finally agreed upon between the Browns.