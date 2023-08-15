Former President Donald Trump was indicted Monday for his alleged efforts to illegally overturn the Georgia vote in the 2020 presidential election which put Joe Biden in the White House.
So what happens next?
After defendants in Georgia are indicted by a grand jury, they are arraigned, which is the formal reading of the charges in court.
Defendants are also asked to enter a plea. Trump's attorney could ask the court to waive the arraignment, and he could enter a plea of not guilty without appearing in court.
Bail also will be determined. He likely will be released, probably in exchange for a promise to return to face the charges at trial.
Trump will have his mugshot taken upon being taken into custody, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told local media this month.
Trump is known for using the courts to draw out cases, and the prosecution could be further slowed by novel legal questions stemming from the unprecedented nature of the case.
Legal experts said a delay could benefit the former president, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the Nov. 5, 2024, presidential election.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said she intends to put Trump and 18 of his co-defendants on trial at the same time and within the next six months.
Trump is likely to challenge the prosecution, claiming it is motivated by political bias.
Trump may try to move it to another part of the state, arguing the jury pool in Fulton County, which Biden won with about 73% of the vote, would be biased against him.
The process of selecting a jury could be lengthy, given the passionate views many people have of the former president and the amount of time jurors would have to dedicate to the trial. In the ongoing trial in Atlanta of rapper Young Thug, or Jeffery Lamar Williams, jury selection ran for months.
A jury of 12 people from Fulton County must all agree beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump is guilty for a conviction on any count. If the jury cannot reach a unanimous verdict, the judge can declare a mistrial.
If Trump is convicted, he would likely seek a new trial by asserting the outcome was inconsistent with evidence or contrary to the law.
The Georgia criminal case against Trump will be handled by the newest judge on the court, a former prosecutor who once worked in the same office as Willis.
Fulton County Superior Court records show Judge Scott McAfee will oversee the case against Trump. Judges are randomly assigned to cases.
Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused Willis, an elected Democrat, of being politically motivated.
McAfee was appointed to the court in February by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, according to the court's website. McAfee is seeking election next year to retain his position as judge.
On his campaign website, McAfee pledges to clear the backlog of cases, hold violent offenders accountable and provide alternatives for non-violent offenders. "True justice isn't about locking people up and throwing away the key," his website said.
"He's fair, intelligent," said Brian Steel, a criminal defense lawyer in Georgia who said he knows McAfee professionally. Steel is not involved in the Trump case.
Trump, frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, was indicted on Monday as one of 19 defendants charged with racketeering and other crimes.
McAfee will set the schedule for the trial and will likely have to sort through numerous unsettled legal questions raised by prosecuting a case that covers acts that occurred while Trump was president.
The judge may be asked by Trump's legal team to move the case out of Fulton County, where Biden won easily in 2020, or to federal court.
McAfee joined the court after serving since 2021 as inspector general, investigating the executive branch of Georgia's government for allegations of fraud and waste. His office uncovered a scheme to defraud the state of $1.3 million by creating fake educational records and obtained a conviction of a former state worker who faked pregnancies, according to the inspector general's website.
Prior to serving as inspector general, McAfee worked as an assistant U.S. attorney and as an assistant district attorney, overlapping with Willis, although it's unknown if they worked together.
He specialized in major drug trafficking organizations in the U.S. attorney's office and handled hundreds of felony cases, including armed robbery and murder, while working for the district attorney, according to the governor's statement announcing McAfee's appointment to the bench.
McAfee earned his undergraduate degree from Emory University where he majored in music and received a scholarship to play cello in the university symphony. He graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law and passed the state bar in 2013, according to the Georgia Bar Association website.