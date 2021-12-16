Threat and BB gun leads to weapons conviction Staff report Mark Hayward Author email Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nashua resident Melvin Campbell will spend 2-to-4 years in state prison for pointing a BB gun at an adversary and threatening to harm him, a Hillsborough County prosecutor announced.The incident, which took place Sept. 28 outside a rooming house at 168 Merrimack St., prompted a lengthy SWAT response, according to a statement issued by Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.Police found Campbell in an apartment bedroom, the BB gun in a laundry basket.Hillsborough County prosecutor Thomas Craig said Campbell threatened to blow the flag off the chest of his adversary, which police believed was a gang reference.Campbell pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Hillsborough County Attorney Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular State Supreme Court allows Concord police to keep the wraps on covert communications tool DWI License Revocations Mistrial declared as jury can't reach decision in Saint Anselm College rape trial Diocese starts to release information about its canon-law expert Jury will decide if man was building fireworks show or a pipe bomb Despite vulgar speech, marital master remains on case Plea bargain ends jury trial that hinged on self defense: gun vs. brass knuckles The ins and outs of New Hampshire self-defense laws Accused Michigan school shooter appears in virtual court, will stay in adult jail Exeter student sues school district over one-game suspension, arguing gender policy infringes speech and religious rights Request News Coverage