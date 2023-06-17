Three New Hampshire men have been charged in connection with a conspiracy to harass and intimidate two New Hampshire Public Radio journalists — incidents that allegedly involved repeated threats and vandalism to their homes over a year ago.

Tucker Cockerline, 32, of Salem, Michael Waselchuck, 35, of Seabrook and Keenan Saniatan, 36, of Nashua, were each charged in Massachusetts with conspiring to commit stalking through interstate travel, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office. Cockerline and Waselchuck were arrested Friday morning and, after an appearance in federal court in Boston on Friday, were detained pending a hearing scheduled for June 20. Saniatan remains at large.