UNH hazing

Edward Murray IV, Benjamin Chase and Robert Doherty.

Three fraternity members have been found not guilty of hazing charges brought by Durham police earlier this year in a high-profile case that involved the arrest of dozens of University of New Hampshire students.

In a verdict issued earlier this week, Dover District Court Judge Sawako Gardner said the activities did not amount to hazing because they were not tied to initiation or continuation of membership in the fraternity, which is part of the definition of hazing under state law.