TILTON -- Selectmen voted unanimously Thursday to approve filing a lawsuit to recover the costs of repairing damage to town property caused by a drunken driving crash.
Town Administrator Jeanie Forrester said the complaint drafted by Attorney Christopher Hilson of Donahue, Tucker & Ciandella of Exeter, would be filed in Belknap County Superior Court on Friday.
On June 18, 2018, shortly before 9 a.m., Thomas O’Reilly, 46, of Auburndale, Mass., drove a truck -- laden with liquid turf treatment chemicals and towing a trailer piled with lawn care equipment -- off East Main Street into the Winnipesaukee River.
According to police, as O’Reilly was making a left-hand turn from Park Street, he crossed the solid double yellow line and struck an oncoming pickup stopped at the traffic lights, ultimately plowing through a fence and ending up submerged in the river.
Ten months after a testing revealed O’Reilly’s blood alcohol content was .169%, he pleaded no contest to aggravated DWI, and was found guilty. He was fined $930, which a judge ruled could be declared paid if he completed 62 hours of community service within four months. His license was revoked for 18 months and he was sentenced to five days in jail, on the condition of good behavior for one year. Following the restoration of his driving privileges he was ordered to maintain an alcohol ignition interlock on his vehicle. No restitution was ordered as part of the sentence.
“It seems ludicrous that it’s been almost two years having to fight TruGreen to pay damages,” said Selectman Katherine Dawson.
Forrester recounted that she began working for the town in October 2018 and has spent the past 20 months trying to get TruGreen Limited Partnership, doing business as TruGreen Lawncare, to pay up.
She initially sent the lawn care franchise an invoice to reimburse the town for the cost of putting up a chain link fence along the river to keep other vehicles or pedestrians from ending up in the water. TruGreen’s response was that it wanted invoices for all of the needed repairs at once, Forrester said.
The town also paid to have the cap stones that were blasted into the water during the crash removed from the river and returned to their proper place.
To further facilitate efforts to recoup the approximately $15,000 in damages, Forrester helped broker a memorandum of understanding between the Department of Transportation, the Department of Environmental Services, the town, and riverside property owner Jim Cropsey, regarding ownership and right-of-way issues.
The agreement allowed the town to become the primary entity owning or controlling the land, paving the way for the suit to be filed. Prior to drafting a complaint for damages and jury demand, the town’s law firm sent a letter to TruGreen requesting payment, which was ignored, Forrester said.
“I have pictures of the truck upside-down in the river with chemical buckets floating all around. The driver had a blood alcohol content of .169% at 9 o’clock in the morning. We have no choice,” commented Jon Scanlon, who chairs the board.
Cropsey, who attended the meeting, said he had tried to be a good neighbor in his efforts to get TruGreen to pay for damage to his property and that his multiple requests have fallen on deaf ears.
“I haven’t gotten anywhere with the insurance companies. I think this is the next step,” he said of the lawsuit.
The complaint, which names both TruGreen and the truck driver as defendants, alleges that because of their “negligent, reckless and wanton behavior” the town suffered “significant property damage.” It seeks to recover the town’s “actual, incidental and consequential damages, enhanced compensatory damages and attorney’s fees, costs and expenses.”