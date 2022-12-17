Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

A class-action lawsuit seeks to hold Tom Brady and his supermodel ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, pictured here at a Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, and nine other celebrity endorsers of FTX responsible for luring investors into a bad deal.

 Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

When Michael Livieratos saw quarterback Tom Brady in a commercial for the cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, he knew exactly where he wanted to put his $30,000 crypto investment.

“As a New England Patriots fan my entire life, you can imagine the influence that Tom Brady would have,” said Livieratos, a 56-year-old legal clerk who lives in Connecticut. He soon moved nearly all his money from another crypto exchange to FTX.