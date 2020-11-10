A jury trial set to begin Thursday in Strafford Superior Court has been canceled because of a rise in COVID-19 infection rates and limited air circulation in the courthouse, according to the state.
Trials in other counties across the state will continue, according to a news release.
Chief Justice of the Superior Court Tina Nadeau made the decision Tuesday with the infection rate in Strafford County being 16.8 cases per 100,000.
“We considered the current infection rate, and evaluated whether the air filtration and ventilation system in the Strafford County courthouse would make it prudent to continue with the trial,” said Nadeau in a statement. “After further consultation with the Judicial Branch expert, Dr. Erin Bromage, the decision was made to cancel the trial. This is a difficult decision and it was made to ensure the continued health and safety of court staff, jurors, and parties to the case.”
Trials scheduled to take place this month in Rockingham County, Hillsborough County Northern District and Merrimack County will continue as scheduled until further notice.
Trials in Strafford County will likely resume when infection rates in the county subside.
“The infection rates in other counties where trials are scheduled are lower than Strafford County, and given that the building filtration systems in those counties are strong, our expert has indicated that trials can occur safely. Nonetheless, we will reexamine this decision on a daily basis,” Nadeau said.