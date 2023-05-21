Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase told a judge Thursday that while there have been “very preliminary” discussions with the defense about resolving the case of accused Jackson murderer Brandon R. Mitchell, the matter is still “on track” for a jury trial early next year.

On Nov. 30, 2022, Mitchell, 21, allegedly shot and fatally wounded Esmae Doucette at the Dana Place Apartments, about five miles north of Jackson Village, on New Hampshire Route 16.