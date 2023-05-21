Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase told a judge Thursday that while there have been “very preliminary” discussions with the defense about resolving the case of accused Jackson murderer Brandon R. Mitchell, the matter is still “on track” for a jury trial early next year.
On Nov. 30, 2022, Mitchell, 21, allegedly shot and fatally wounded Esmae Doucette at the Dana Place Apartments, about five miles north of Jackson Village, on New Hampshire Route 16.
In custody at the Carroll County House of Corrections, Mitchell did not appear for a Webex dispositional hearing before Judge Mark Attorri in Carroll County Superior Court, but two of the three lawyers representing him did.
Like a January status conference before Attorri, the dispositional hearing shed no information about why Mitchell allegedly shot Doucette, and the probable-cause affidavit remains sealed, as do several other documents.
“Everything is still on track” for a January trial, said Chase, adding that he and defense counsel spoke earlier Thursday morning regarding a timeline for the case and also about whether the case could potentially be resolved via a plea agreement.
Those discussions were “very preliminary,” Chase qualified, “but they have been had.” He said both parties have agreed to extend a deadline for expert witnesses until the end of June, adding that the extension would not affect other deadlines.
Attorri expressed concern that in extending the deadline on expert witnesses, a hearing on motions related to those witnesses could bump up against Mitchell’s trial and might not be readily scheduled on the court calendar.
Chase replied that a trial is tentatively scheduled for January, but that no specific date has been set yet.
He said he anticipated the trial to last eight days.
Attorri set Dec. 18 for a final, pretrial hearing, while the deadline for filing a negotiated plea is Dec. 8.
Jackson police arrested and initially charged Mitchell with first-degree assault-domestic violence and domestic violence involving the use of a firearm, but upgraded the top charge to second-degree murder after Doucette died from her injuries.
The fatal shooting of Doucette at Dana Place is the third homicide to have occurred there.
On Jan. 16, 1985, Malcolm and Betty Jennings, the then-owners of the Dana Place Inn were stabbed to death in their home near the inn, and their home was set on fire.