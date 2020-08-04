MANCHESTER -- A judge has rejected an effort to move the trial of the Lakes Region man accused of trying to foment a riot in the days following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Daniel Zeron, 19, had wanted the trial on single misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening moved to District Court in Plymouth. They told a judge that Zeron allegedly created a Facebook post at a home where he was staying in Ashland.
The post called for people to meet on South Willow Street on June 2 to "let our voices be heard." It included the photo of a burning police car and said police cars will be tipped. It encouraged participants to bring masks, spray graffiti and take example from riots in other cities.
Zeron's lawyers had also complained that he could not get a fair trial in Manchester.
Prosecutors said the city of Manchester was the alleged victim in the threat, so the crime took place in either Ashland or Manchester.
In an order issued on Friday, District Court Judge Erin McIntyre noted that state law allows for prosecution of a crime in either location where it takes place. She also said it was too early to decide if Zeron's chance of a fair trial was endangered by media publicity.
McIntyre noted that he faces a misdemeanor charge, so any trial would take place in front of a judge, not a jury.
Floyd's death sparked peaceful demonstrations throughout the country, including in Manchester. Some cities experienced riots and property destruction, but plans for the Manchester riot quickly fizzled.
Zeron was arrested before the time of the riot. Speakers during a Black Lives Matter rally in Manchester urged against participation. And Manchester police had a massive presence on South Willow Street to meet a small crowd.
A District Court judge initially ordered Zeron held in jail before trial, but a Superior Court judge released him and set several conditions, including he live at his parents' home in Plymouth.