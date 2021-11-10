A Hillsborough County jury will decide whether former Manchester elementary school principal Sarah Lynch concocted a story about getting attacked by an intruder in her own home, a reported attack that took place months after the popular principal was fired.
Closing arguments took place Wednesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court, where Lynch, 42, faces three felony and two misdemeanor charges that allege she filed false reports and fabricated evidence in the attacks.
Lynch took the stand in her own defense, and on Tuesday was cross-examined by Shawn Sweeney, the first assistant Hillsborough County attorney. The prosecutor demanded details of the attack: whether her assailant ran or walked inside the house; the length of the attack, down to the number of minutes; whether he tackled Lynch on top of or next to her children's Doctor McStuffins table.
She gave different accounts at different times.
"It's not incorrect, it's semantics," Lynch said in explaining such discrepancies.
Lynch was the popular principal at Webster Elementary School who was fired just before the school year was to start in 2018. The district never gave a thorough reason, but mentioned "dishonest acts" in response to a civil lawsuit brought by Lynch.
Lynch has said she was fired for threatening to expose a litany of illegal practices in the school district, including staffing in the emotional behavior disorder program.
Her wrongful termination lawsuit against the Manchester School District remains pending, said spokesman Andrew Toland.
Lynch was arrested in February 2019, after police concluded that she allegedly fabricated the story about an intruder in the home that Lynch shares with her wife and two children.
She was released on bail after a short stay in jail, and her case took nearly three years to go to trial.
In January 2021, both sides had reached a plea bargain and scheduled a hearing for Lynch to plead guilty. But that got called off, and Lynch's lawyers went as far as filing court documents to force prosecutors to go forward with the plea bargain.
During the three-day trial, her attorneys raised issue with lies that Manchester police told her when interviewing her as part of the investigation.
"(The police detective) badgered her. He insulted her. He interrupted her because he wanted her to say one thing," said her lawyer, Anthony Sculimbrene.
Prosecutors said Lynch frequently changed her story about what happened.
“Her stories changed, but one thing stayed the same. The Defendant was the hero in every story," said Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Matthew Livi in his closing arguments.
Lynch's lawyer gave a reason why police would accuse her of concocting a story. Sculimbrene said police were under pressure because of an unsolved murder in the neighborhood, the 2010 murder of Lynne Brennan.
"They try to close (the Lynch) case any way they can because they know there is public scrutiny of their performance," he said.